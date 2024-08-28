What does the Future hold for Gaming Industry in India

India is one of the fastest growing markets when it comes to the online gaming industry.

According to Statista, the value of the online gaming industry in India was 220 billion INR in 2023. Also, the industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% from 2024 to 2029.

Experts predict that India will emerge as the global leader in the gaming industry in the near future.

So, when did it all begin? Well, it was in the early 2000s when Indians were introduced to gaming through gaming consoles and PCs.

Even though the user base in those initial days was nothing compared to what it is today, the youth was fascinated. Games like FIFA, Call of Duty, Counter Strike, etc. were immensely popular.

The advent of social media in the mid-2000s brought in a kind of revolution. Simple games like Farmville gained widespread popularity across age groups in the country.

However, the arrival of smartphones in the Indian market and their increasing usage catapulted the growth of the gaming industry. This was between 2011 and 2016.

Factors Affecting the Future of Gaming Industry in India

There are several factors that have contributed towards the rapid growth of gaming in India. These factors will primarily drive the future growth as well.

1] Increasing Use of Smartphones

India is a mobile first gaming market and 96.8% of gamers play on a smartphone or a tablet. This is good news for games across niches, including fun games and casual games.

Smartphones have made people try their luck at casino games too, such as online slots like fishin frenzy. In other words, the boom in the gaming sector means every niche enjoys the benefit.

2] Access to Affordable High-speed Internet

The people of India have affordable access to high speed 5G networks across the country. This has made gaming accessible even in remote areas.

3] Rise of Esports

The rise in popularity of esports has resulted in the emergence of tournaments and professional gamers. This is an encouraging development that inspires young people to take gaming seriously.

4] Emergence of Game Development Studios

Several game development studios have come up in the country that are designing high quality innovative games. These studios have a team of skilled professionals working for them.

The studios are integrating the latest technology like AR and VR to design games that capture people’s imagination.

5] Supportive Government Policies

The government of India has introduced several policies to support the emerging gaming ecosystem and encourage gamers. Fundings for gaming-based startups is one of them.

Also, esports has been recognised as an official sport in the country. This will gradually lead to people taking gaming more seriously than ever before.

The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVCG) sector is another initiative by the government of India. This sector has introduced several policies to support the gaming industry and encourage its growth.

6] Growing Interest of Investors

As the gaming industry witnesses growth in the country, there’s the growing interest of investors in the sector. The gaming sector is attracting major investments from domestic as well as international investors.

With investors on board, monetisation of gaming has witnessed a boost. This is another factor that is encouraging gaming enthusiasts.

Trends Influencing Future Gaming Experience in India

So, what kind of experience awaits future gamers in the country? There are a few trends that are all set to redefine the gaming experience of tomorrow.

1] Introduction of Immersive Technology

Immersive technology like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) have revolutionised the gaming scenario. Today, we have games that make use of immersive technology to create a gaming experience that was impossible even a decade ago.

There is increasing curiosity among gamers in the country to try this technology. The future of gaming is all about a seamless blend of physical and virtual reality which is sure to be exciting!

2] Emergence of Cloud Gaming

Cloud gaming is the technology that streamlines data by allowing gamers to play games stored on remote servers. This ensures players can continue playing from any device without interruption.

3] Introduction of Blockchain and Crypto

The introduction of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency is revolutionising the gaming industry in a big way. There are multiple advantages that blockchain technology brings.

To begin with, it enables a decentralised ownership of gaming assets which enables players to own assets within the game. Also, use of blockchain technology brings enhanced data security and enables safe transactions.

4] Metaverse Gaming

The growing popularity of Metaverse gaming will shape the gaming ecosystem in India in the near future. Metaverse is the current buzzword and is powered by immersive technology.

Conclusion:

With growing IT infrastructure and supportive government policies, the future of gaming in India is bright. The current trends in the gaming industry are bound to shape the experience of gamers in future.