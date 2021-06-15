What Are The Current Popular Online Games In India?

India has recently seen an increase in the number of people that own smartphones and along with that, the country has received a major high-speed internet boost. The direct impact of it was visible in the online gaming industry with a gigantic growth. The time playing on both phones and computers has increased, resulting in increased tech companies’ revenue and the gaming industries. Various online games currently have many loyal Indian gamers. In this article, we have curated a list of the top online games which have become immensely popular in India over the past year.

1. PUBG

Even though the Government of India recently removed PUBG from the app store, the game was one of the most popular gaming apps with more than 50 million downloads, and it had 30 million daily active users too. It was launched in 2017 and is a battle game for multiplayer.

2. Call of Duty

Call of Duty is a rival game of PUBG which belongs to the same genre of action. It is available on multiple platforms and the combined download of the game on both Android and iOS is more than 170 million. The game supports 100 players in the Battle Royale battleground and allows a fast quick match for the 5v5 team in the deathmatch mode.

3. Ludo King

Playing Ludo has become a favourite way of recreation for the Indian during the lockdown, with more than 500 million downloads. Ludo King has gone a step higher than the classic Ludo match by supporting even six players in one match. It can be played online with friends and family and is available on multiple platforms. Along with that, it can also be enjoyed offline. This casual board game now supports new features like quick mode, voice chat and text chat.

4. Among Us

Among Us has become a widely acknowledged game not only at the national level but also on the international platform too. The game supports 4-10 players in a match and only supports an online mode. The team in a group is divided into crewmates and impostors. The objective of the crewmate is to complete all the tasks provided to them while identifying the imposter and on the other hand, the imposter needs to sabotage different tasks and kill as many crewmates as possible.

5. Minecraft Classic

Even though Minecraft Classic is an old game, it has maintained its popularity. With more than 10,000,000 downloads, the remake of the original Minecraft is still very much loved by its players. Initially launched in 2009, it is still staying strong even in 2021 after being appreciated by famous YouTubers like PewDiePie. The game is available on Crazy Games and supports multiplayer mode.

6. Township

Township is a city-building game developed and published by Playrix. Last year, it became a billion dollar game and ruled the genre of casual mobile games. Other popular games by Playrix include Homescapes, Gardenscapes, Fishdom, Wildscapes and Manor Matters. Townships provide the gamers with an online space to build the town of their dreams by harvesting crops, processing them at factories, and finally selling them to the customers to grow the town.

7. Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a survival shooter game consisting of a 10-minute game round on a remote island. In this game of survival, the player has to fight against 49 other players to survive. Garena Free Fire became so popular that it even surpassed the popularity of the PUBG too.

8. Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga is a casual puzzle game with millions of loyal players from across the globe. The player’s aim in Candy Crush Saga is simple; they have to switch and match the candies to clear them off the board with quick thinking and smart moves as the number of moves available in each level is limited.

9. Subway Surfer

Subway Surfer is an endless runner game and now has become a classic endless runner game. Even after the tough competition by Temple Run, it has successfully managed to be a top favourite arcade game. Subway Surfer can be played in Poki to enjoy the vivid and colourful HD graphics right on your computer.

10. Pokemon Go

After the success of Pokemon, it was pretty easy for Pokemon Go to gain success. However, its success should also be attributed to the innovative gameplay which forces the player to move out of their house to catch Pokemon in their surroundings. The game became a global sensation with more than one billion players from across the globe.