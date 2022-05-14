What are liner and tramp services?

A freight shipping company is a business that transports goods and materials by land, air, or sea. Companies often specialise in one mode of transportation or offer a combination of services. There are two leading freight shipping companies: liner services and tramp services.

Liner services operate scheduled routes, picking up and delivering cargo at predetermined locations and times. This type of service is offered by container ships, which can hold large quantities of freight. Tramp services, on the other hand, do not have fixed schedules. Instead, they wait for freight to be offered to them by customers who need to ship items urgently or at a discount. Because they don’t have regular routes, tramp ships often travel to many different destinations.

Shipping freight can be a complicated process, so it’s essential to understand the differences between liner and tramp services before you choose one to use. By knowing what each type of service offers, you can decide which is best for your needs.

What are the primary differences between the two?

Cargo Capacity

Liner ships are container ships, which means they can hold large quantities of freight. Tramp ships typically don’t carry containers and instead rely on smaller shipments. It often leads to an inflated price for shipping freight with tramp services.

Destinations

Since tramp services don’t have fixed routes, they visit many different destinations. Liner services generally stick to predetermined routes, which often means they don’t go to as many places.

Timing

Liner services offer fixed schedules while tramp services do not. It can be beneficial or detrimental, depending on your needs. Tramp services are likely not the best option if you need to ship something urgently. However, if you have some flexibility in timing, tramp services can often be cheaper than liner services.

Service Quality

The quality of service can vary between liner and tramp services. Liner services are often more reliable because they have fixed schedules and operate according to a routine. Tramp services may be more variable in quality, depending on the individual company.

Cost

The cost of shipping freight is usually higher with tramp services due to their smaller cargo capacity and lack of fixed routes. However, if you are shipping freight urgently or need a discount price, tramp services may be better.

Flexibility

Tramp services are generally more flexible than liner services. It can be an advantage if you need to ship something on short notice or at a discounted price. However, it can also mean that tramp services are less reliable overall.

Experience

Liner services have been around for longer and are typically run by larger companies. They often have more experience than tramp services. Tramp services may be newer and smaller, but they can still offer quality service.

Reputation

The reputation of a freight shipping company is essential to consider when choosing one to use. Liner services typically have better reputations because they are established and have been in business for a more extended period. Tramp services may be newer, but that doesn’t mean they can’t offer quality service. It would be best to do your research to find the best company for your needs.

Specialisation

Liner services are typically more specialised than tramp services. For example, liner services may specialise in shipping freight by container, while tramp services may specialise in freight by truck. This specialisation often leads to a higher quality of service.

What to consider when choosing between liner and tramp services

The size of your shipment

Your shipment size will significantly decide when choosing between liner and tramp services. If you have a large shipment, liner services are the better option. Tramp services may be more affordable if you have a small or medium-sized shipment.

The urgency of your shipment

If your shipment is urgent, tramp services are not likely to be the best option. Liner services offer fixed schedules and operate according to a set routine, which often means they can ship freight more quickly than tramp services.

The destination of your shipment

Tramp services may be the only option if you are shipping freight to a remote location. Liner services generally stick to predetermined routes, which means they might not go to as many places.