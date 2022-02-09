Western Railways’ Mumbai Division operate 100th Textile Express

New Delhi : Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway, has achieved a milestone of loading the 100th Textile train from Chaltahan (Surat area) to Sankrail (Kharagpur Division, SER).

The first train was flagged off by Smt. Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles from Udhna on 01.09.2021.

Achieving this milestone within span of five months reflects growing confidence of Surat textile sector on Railways. Major destinations were Shankrail, Shalimar in South Eastern Railway and Danapur & Narayanpur in East Central Railway.

Total NMG rakes loaded from Chalthan-67 & from Udhna-33. Textile Express fetched total revenue to the tune of Rs. 10.2 Crores to Railways.