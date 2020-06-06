West Bengal submits report of over Rs 1 lakh cr losses due to AMPHEN

New Delhi: The West Bengal Government has submitted a report of 1 lakh 2 thousand 442 crore rupees losses due to super Cyclonic Storm AMPHEN to the Inter Ministerial Central team.

The team led by the Joint Secretary of the Union Home Ministry Mr.Anuj Sharma met the Chief Secretary Mr.Rajib Sinha and other Secretaries at the State Secretariat this afternoon and reviewed the situation. The seven member Central team visited AMPHEN hit various areas in North and South 24 Paraganas districts yesterday. The team will submit it’s report on damages caused by the storm to the Home Ministry.

