West Bengal Government Authorises Bandhan Bank for collection of Tax/Non-Tax receipts

Kolkata, February 20, 2024: Bandhan Bank today announced that it has secured a mandate to collect revenue on the Government Receipt Portal System (GRIPS) from the West Bengal (WB) Government. This will enable people of WB to make their tax and non-tax payments through GRIPS. This will make transactions easier, paperless and accessible for the people of West Bengal. The Bank will soon be integrating with the Government of West Bengal to operationalise the payment collection process.

Bandhan Bank is present in all districts of West Bengal with more than 1700 banking outlets. Consumers can pay for Property tax, Motor Vehicle Tax, Professional tax using this portal. Through WB GRIPS portal, a citizen can pay 29 various departments for range of services offered by them. The total collection through WB GRIPS portal for FY 2022-23 was nearly INR 50,000 Crore.

Debraj Saha, Head – Government Business, Bandhan Bank said, “West Bengal is one of the top 3 markets for Bandhan Bank. Securing a mandate by Government of WB is a demonstration of the conviction and confidence shown by various state governments and regulators, on the bank. Through this mandate, the bank gets yet another opportunity to serve the people of West Bengal.”

Government Receipt Portal System (GRIPS) is an online, user-friendly, open internet-based platform of the Government of West Bengal (GoWB) for making various tax & non-tax payments of the State Government by different depositors like traders, entrepreneurs, companies, citizens, etc. It aims to provide 24X7 electronic services to deposit the money into State Government. So far 29 various Departments & Directorates having their own Administrative Portals are also integrated with GRIPS for making payments by the depositor.