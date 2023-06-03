West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited Balasore Train Accident site in Odisha, said this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century

Balasore: At the site of Balasore Train Accident, West Bengal CM and former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee says, “Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the Railway Minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century. Such cases are handed over to Railway’s safety commission & they investigate and give a report…There was no anti-collision device on the train, as far as I know. Had the device been on the train, this would not have happened…The dead can’t be brought back but now our work is rescue operation & restoration of normalcy”

“Railway provides Rs 10 Lakhs as compensation. We will provide Rs 5 Lakhs each to the people of our state and cooperate and work with the Railways and Odisha Government until the work is complete,” says West Bengal CM and former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee after visiting the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha .

We sent 40 ambulances yesterday and 70 today. 40 of our doctors have reached here and they are working: West Bengal CM and former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee at the site of Balasore Train Accident .

It may be noted that after the Coromandel Express accident, the state government has already launched a helpline number, and all communications are being maintained with the Odisha government. Special teams have been dispatched to assist in relief and rescue operations.