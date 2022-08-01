West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reshuffle her Cabinet on Wednesday

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will reshuffle her Cabinet on Wednesday bringing in four to five new faces – to replace senior-most minister Partha Chatterjee last week following his arrest in a cash-for-jobs scam.

Mamata Banerjee sacked Chatterjee as a minister and from all party posts the following week, taking additional charge of the senior minister’s portfolios – Industry, Commerce and Enterprise, Department of Information Technology and Electronics and Parliamentary Affairs.