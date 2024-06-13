Wellness Committee of Tata Steel Kalinganagar Organizes Blood Donation Camp

Kalinganagar, June 13, 2024: 203 units of blood were collected in a blood donation camp organised by Wellness Committee, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) in association with Odisha Blood Centre, Jajpur District Headquarter Hospital at DET Auditorium, Plot 2, Tata Steel Kalinganagar on Thursday commemorating World Blood Donor Day.

The blood donation camp was jointly inaugurated by Ashutosh Kumar, Chief, Steel Melting Shop, TSK and R S Mishra, Chief, Safety, TSK in the presence of Debdoot Mohanty, Chief, Corporate Services, TSK, Ashish Kumar, Head Administration, TSK, Dr Prashant Kumar Biswal, Medical Officer, Blood Bank, Jajpur and Dr Sujit Manohar Swain, Medical Officer, Blood Bank, Jajpur. Among others present on the occasion were senior officials of Tata Steel Kalinganagar and officials of DHH, Jajpur.

Employees of Tata Steel, SNTI trainees and contract employees voluntarily lined up to donate blood during the whole day. The camp aimed to raise awareness about the critical need for blood donation and encourage community participation in this life-saving initiative. Apart from certificates, the donors were gifted seeds of various fruits and vegetables.

It may be noted here that the camp was organised to commemorate World Blood Donor Day, a day dedicated to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

It is worth mentioning here that Tata Steel Kalinganagar regularly organises such blood donation drives.