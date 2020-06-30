Weekend Shutdown to continue in 10 Odisha districts; Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till August 31

Bhubaneswar: Weekend Shutdown to continue in 10 Odisha districts, Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar. Night curfew relaxed in Odisha. It will now be enforced from 9 PM to 5 AM informed Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Authorities of these districts will have the power to restrict intra-district transport, private and Govt offices and congregation. ZERO tolerance for not wearing mask and maintaining social distancing in the month of July said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

 In pursuance of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the State Government has issued revised guidelines to contain COVID-19. These guidelines will come into force with effect from 01/07/2020 till 31/07/2020. Detail guidelines have been issued by Special Relief Commissioner in this regard.

• State Government has decentralized Covid Management, empowering the Covid Management Committees in urban and rural areas. The committees have been empowered for surveillance, management and monitoring. Covid Care Homes shall be established at Gram Panchayat level and shall be managed under the supervision of the Sarpanch.

• Temporary Medical Centre/Camp shall continue for a cluster of GPs. It shall also serve as quarantine centre for the people coming from outside.

• There shall be Covid Audit in every Government and Private offices. Social distancing and mask wearing shall be strictly enforced. It shall be responsibility of Head of the Office.

• Strict enforcement of social distancing, mask wearing and spitting regulations in all public places shall be effected.

• All private hospitals shall strictly adhere to Covid SOP.

• Travellers from hotspots, outside the State shall be under monitoring and surveillance.

• District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners shall demarcate containment zones in accordance with the guidelines of Health & Family Welfare Department.

• In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no other movement. There shall be intensive house to house surveillance. Collectors/Municipal Commissioners shall decide on the opening of Shopping Malls outside the containment zones, examining the ground reality.

• All the schools, colleges, training/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed till 31st August. However, conduct of examinations and evaluation shall be permitted.

• Night Curfew shall be imposed from 9PM to 5AM throughout the State.

• 10 districts namely Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda have been declared Zone-I. The weekend Shut Down on Saturdays and Sundays will continue for above districts in the month of July. Local Authorities in these districts may impose restrictions as deemed appropriate. In the remaining

20 districts, all permissible activities are allowed, except during Night Curfew.

• Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners can impose necessary restrictions in districts and urban areas, depending upon the prevailing situation.

• Surprise checking will be intensified in the offices/hospitals/market complexes and shops in the month of July and stringent action shall be taken against violation of Covid guideline.

 In a major boost to ‘Make in Odisha’ Initiative, Odisha Government has approved 5 investment proposals worth Rs. 609 Crore in Metal, Food Processing, Logistics and Infrastructure Sectors. Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the State level Single Window Clearance Committee, in its meeting under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy approved the proposals which will generate employment opportunities for around 1500 people.

 Chief Secretary has directed the concerned Departments to provide proactive facilitation for early grounding of the projects while ensuring installation of pollution containment measures. Sri S. C. Mohapatra, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Sri Hemanta Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries, Sri Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary, Energy,

Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, CMD, IDCO and senior officers participated in the meeting.

Related

comments