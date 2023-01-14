Webinars, conference, hackthons on supporting entrepreneurs organised on Day 5 of Start Up India Innovation Week

Today on Day 5 of Start up India Innovation week, several events were organised across the length and breadth of the nation to celebrate the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India.

Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Ernakul organised an All-Kerala Robo Championships. The event included a state level competition for students across more than 50 schools across Kerala. The students were given an opportunity to participate in a Robo war, hackathon, and various other competitions, pertaining to dynamic themes such as space, robotics, coding, etc.

Startup India organised webinar – Webinar on Responsible Investing Mechanism. The webinar focussed on the mechanism of responsible investment and strategies to support existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The webinar can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAIOqmn953U

Kurativz Technologies And Consultation Service Private Limited in Noida, organised a conference for startups to celebrate the National Startup Day. The event included two expert panel discussions on the topic ‘Deciphering Sales/Growth for startup’ and ‘How to Pitch and What Investors Look for in Startups’. Startups founders, students and young innovators who joined the offline event in large numbers.

IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre In collaboration with TiE Udaipur and Saksham, celebrated the National Startup Day at their centre in full spirits. Their program agenda included a special Panel Discussion, followed by Knowledge Sessions and facilitation ceremony to honour a few selected recognised startups.

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute – Technology Business Incubator in Mumbai organised the Centenary Hackathon on the topic of entrepreneurship for students, founders and startup enthusiasts. In addition, an all-day ‘Idea and Innovation Competition’ was held at the centre and winners were awarded with amazing cash prices.

Ideas to Impacts Innovations Pvt Ltd in Pune organized a state level conference today. The event was joined in by more than 400 Registered startups and 30+ Investors. The event started with an expert keynote address, followed by two Panel Discussions, on ‘Startup Exits and Fundraising’ and ‘Investment Landscape in India’ by Serial Investors from Pune.