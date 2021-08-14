Webinar organised as part of celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying organized a webinar on Quality Seed Production for Brackish water Aquaculture with special focus on shrimp aquaculture today, under the chairmanship of Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The webinar was a part of celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Today’s webinar focused on quality seed production in brackish water aquaculture sector. Shri Swain highlighted the contribution of Brackishwater aquaculture towards fish production of the country and importance of availability of quality fish seed. He briefly discussed the objectives and targets of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana(PMMSY) and the sub-component supported under PMMSY for development of brackish water aquaculture in coastal States and in inland saline water in North Indian States.

In addition to Secretary, Department of Fisheries (DoF), Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries) and Dr. J. Balaji, Joint Secretary (Marine Fisheries) addressed the webinar and shared their insights about roadmap for development of Brakishwater aquaculture in the country. Other officials of Department of Fisheries, GoI and fisheries officials of States/UTs, Faculty from Sate Agriculture Universities State Animal and Fisheries Universities, entrepreneurs, farmers and hatchery owners across the country, representative from aquaculture Industry participated in the webinar.

Dr. A Panigrahi, Principal Scientist, ICAR-Central Institute of Brackish water Aquaculture made a presentation on details of quality seed required for development of brackish water aquaculture shrimp in particular. The presentation was followed by a fruitful interaction with the entrepreneurs, hatchery owners, Scientists. Dr J. Balaji, JS (MF) led the discussion with the various stakeholders present. He informed the gathering that the Union Government has kept provision for selective breeding programme for commercially important shrimp species and will issue the permit for import of live feed within a week.