Webinar Announcement: Focus on Budgetary Schemes and Justice Delivery for 2024–25, Set for July 24, 2024

A webinar is scheduled to be held on ‘Budgetary Schemes for 2024–25’ in respect of the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law, and Justice on 24th July 2024 (Wednesday). Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice,& MoS for Parliamentary Affairs would inaugurate the webinar. The webinar aims to pronounce and deliberate on the key budget allocations for various divisions of the Department of Justice and will also reflect on how they will be handy in charting out and accomplishing ongoing and new projects. The webinar will have largely four sessions deliberating on the best practices, judicial insights, and procedural innovations to inspire and ensure better judiciary and access to justice for all across the nation.