Web3 to power India’s economic growth, expected to drive 27% of India’s incremental GDP by 2032, reports Primus Partners

National, 28 October 2024 – Primus Partners, India’s leading home-grown consultancy, has released an in-depth analysis that highlights India’s unique advantages in the global Web3 landscape. The report emphasizes that Web3 has the potential to significantly impact the Indian economy, with estimates suggesting it could drive 27% of India’s incremental GDP by 2032. With the third-largest Web3 talent pool and over 1,000 startups, India is well-positioned to lead in the global Web3 space.

NASSCOM’s India Web3 Startup Landscape projects that Web3 could contribute $1.1 trillion to India’s GDP by 2032 and create over 8 million jobs in the sector. However, the absence of a clear and comprehensive regulatory framework may hinder India from fully realizing this economic potential. Regulatory uncertainty has led to the relocation of over 270 Web3 startups from India since April 2022, suggesting that a lack of regulation could impact growth and innovation. Insufficient action in this area may result in a decline in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), lost GDP contributions, and a reduced competitive position in the global market.

To address these challenges, Primus Partners proposes the SECURE framework for regulating Web3 in India. This framework—Standardised, Equitable, Consumer-focused, Unified, Risk-based, and Economy-centric—aims to foster innovation while ensuring robust consumer protection, offering a balanced approach to support the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

Key Insights:

– India’s Potential: With its substantial Web3 talent pool and tech ecosystem, India is primed to become a global leader in Web3 innovation

– Job Creation: Web3 is poised to create over 8 million jobs in India over the next decade

– NFT Market Growth: The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market is projected to grow at a 34% CAGR, reaching $212 billion globally by 2030, indicating a significant opportunity for India

– Developer Growth: India added 35 million Web3 developers in 2023, comprising 12% of the country’s total tech talent pool, showcasing the nation’s readiness to lead in this space

– Taxonomy of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs): A classification system is recommended, including utility tokens, security tokens, stablecoins, and NFTs, providing clarity for businesses and regulators alike

– Three-Pronged Regulatory Approach: The report calls for enacting new legislation, amending existing laws, and establishing self-regulatory organizations to ensure a comprehensive regulatory environment.

The report stresses the urgent need for a balanced regulatory approach that supports innovation without stifling it. Without clear regulations, India risks losing significant economic opportunities and talent, potentially weakening its global competitive edge in the Web3 sector.

The SECURE framework is designed to provide the flexibility needed to stay ahead of technological advancements while protecting the interests of all stakeholders. Primus Partners emphasizes the importance of India leading global coordination on Web3 regulation, given its borderless nature. A robust domestic regulatory framework could position India to shape global Web3 standards.

Nilaya Varma, Co-founder and CEO of Primus Partners, stated, “Web3 presents an unprecedented opportunity for India to lead in the next digital revolution. By implementing a balanced regulatory framework that fosters innovation while protecting consumers, we can unlock the sector’s full potential, contributing significantly to our economy and positioning India as a global leader in this transformative technology. The time for comprehensive Web3 regulation in India is now.”

Shravan Shetty, Managing Director at Primus Partners, emphasized, “India stands at a pivotal moment in shaping the future of Web3. With a wealth of talent and a thriving startup ecosystem, the country has the potential to lead globally. Given the complexities of the Web3 landscape, it is essential for India to establish dedicated legislation that comprehensively addresses its unique challenges and opportunities, as existing laws may not adequately reflect the rapid evolution of technological advancements and their implications for governance. In the interim, establishing a Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) could provide a framework that enables industry experts to guide regulatory practices and adapt to ongoing technological changes. Effective regulation will be crucial for retaining talent and maximizing the economic potential of Web3.”

Looking forward, Primus Partners’ analysis outlines a series of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating India’s leadership in the Web3 space:

– Enact separate legislation tailored for Web3 and VDAs, ensuring regulatory clarity

– Amend existing laws to accommodate the specific needs of Web3 businesses

– Establish self-regulatory organizations to support government oversight and industry collaboration

As Web3 grows into a transformative force globally, India has the opportunity to lead not only in technology development but also in establishing a benchmark for regulation that balances innovation with consumer protection. According to Primus Partners, the SECURE framework can position India as a leader in the global digital economy, shaping the future of Web3 for years to come.