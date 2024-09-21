Weather and Climate Hackathon Concludes at KIIT

Bhubaneswar : The Weather and Climate Hackathon (WATCH), a prestigious event aimed at addressing global challenges related to weather, climate change, and air quality, concluded today at KIIT-DU. It was organised by Bronx Community College of the City University of New York (BCC/CUNY) in collaboration with the U.S. Consulates in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

WATCH brought together students and faculty from 16 higher education institutions from states such as Goa, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and students from City University of New York and organizations across India to develop innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

Participants utilised data from a network of 22 weather and air quality stations, installed through grants from the U.S. State Department and a National Science Foundation (NSF) research grant to create programmes, tools, or apps aimed at improving public awareness and understanding of local climate and air quality issues.

These efforts are expected to contribute to global initiatives in the fight against climate change.

Participants were tasked with addressing five key areas during the hackathon. They were precision farming; use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in weather, climate, and air quality applications; air quality improvement, heat waves and sustainable cities.

The event culminated in a pitch competition where the most impactful and innovative solutions were awarded.

Dr. Milton Santiago, President, Bronx Community College, City University of New York informed various aspects of climate change and how to address it. He said events of this nature will help strengthen mutual ties between India and USA, two largest democracies in the world.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta said the event has given better exposure to the participants from abroad about Odisha, its rich culture and heritage and the advancements made in field of education.

In his keynote address, Prof. Peter Groffman, City University of New York, put light on Climate Proofing the Future and how to Prepare for Climate Extremes.

Among others, Sita Raiter, Public Diplomacy Officer, U.S. Consulate General Mumbai; Alexander McLaren, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad; Prof. Neal Phillip; and Prof. Paramita Sen, Bronx Community College, City University of New York spoke on the occasion.