Wearing a Face cover/ Mask is compulsory in Railway Premises (including trains)

New Delhi: Indian Railways is taking various measures to contain the spread of the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic, in accordance with the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time. One of the specific guideline is to wear face mask/cover in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement of trains as brought out by IR on 11.05.2020 in para 2.3 (ix) says that “it should be advised to all passengers that they shall be wearing face cover/mask at entry and during travel”.

In this connection, attention is invited to Commercial Circular no. 76 of 2012 dated 14.12.2012 regarding enforcement of Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at railway premises) Rules 2012 vide Gazette Notification No. GSR 846 (E) dt. 26.11.2012 Vide para 3 (1) (b) of the said Gazette Notification. It has interalia been enlisted under Prohibition of activities affecting cleanliness and hygiene in the railway persons that no Person shall spit in any railway premises except in such facilities or conveniences specifically provided for any of these purposes.

In view of the Covid-19 situation, controlling spitting and act of similar nature due to any person not wearing mask and entering Railway premises (including trains) is important to avoid creation of unclean/unhygienic conditions which may cause danger to life/public health.

Accordingly, to prevent spitting and act of similar nature and thus to ensure wearing of face masks/face cover by all persons at railway premises (including trains), fines (uptoRs. 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules 2012 shall be imposed by railway officials authorized for the purpose from persons not wearing face mask/cover in Railway premises (including trains).