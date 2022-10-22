We will keep working to fulfil the vision of the Guru Sahibs: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today thanked Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, respected members of the Sikh community including leading spiritual personalities for their joy and kind words about Hemkund Sahib Ropeway. He assured the Sangat of keep working to fulfil the vision of the Guru Sahibs. In response to a tweet thread by the Press Information Bureau, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, respected members of the Sikh community including leading spiritual personalities have expressed joy on the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway. I thank them for their kind words and assure the Sangat we will keep working to fulfil the vision of the Guru Sahibs.”