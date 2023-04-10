“We must develop a culture in our country to eradicate stress and tension”- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Every citizen must dedicate one hour of the day towards his/her own health, for healthy individuals are key to ensuring the progress of the nation. This was highlighted by the Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar during the inauguration of the Scientific Convention on World Homoepathy Day at Vigyan Bhawan today.





The Vice President noted that homoepathy, with its rich history spanning two centuries, is being nurtured in our country and has become a significant factor to our health apparatus in recent years. “Homoeopathy is connected to nature, and the World Health Organisation has recognised it as the second largest and fastest growing system of medicine in the world,” he added.



Shri Dhankhar emphasized that healthcare goes beyond medical treatment to encompass an individual’s physical, mental and emotional well-being, as well as a community’s social and economic environment. He expressed concern about the extent of stress prevalent in today’s society, often triggered by competitiveness. “We must develop a culture to eradicate stress and tension,” he said.







Vice President Dhankhar called attention to the fact that no foreign dignitary or foreign national on a visit to India, is ever found decrying or criticizing his/her own nation. We must take pride in our scientists and health warriors, believe in our own talent, and put country above political creed when visiting other nations, he underlined.





The one-day Scientific Convention was organized by Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy under Ministry of AYUSH to celebrate the occasion of the World Homoeopathy Day. The theme of the convention was “Homoeoparivar – Sarvajan Swasthya, One Health, One Family”.



Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for AYUSH and Women & Child Development, Dr Manoj Rajoria, Member of Parliament, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.



