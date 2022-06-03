We are making an offer you can’t refuse; From MIFF to IFFI

New Delhi : “And since all this loveliness cannot be Heaven, I know in my heart it is June.” – Abba Woolson.

Yay! It’s June! Don’t worry that the summer vacation is over. 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) doesn’t want your vacation to end or your celebration of films to stop.

Your words can take you to Goa on a cruise!

Ministry of Tourism, Western Region office Mumbai and Films Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting are finding ways to reward the film lover and the writer in you. If you are someone who celebrates films and believes good films and filmmakers should be encouraged –then this offer is for you. The winner of this contest will get ticket of Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai cruise journey by Cordelia.

#MyMIFFLove

How to Participate?

Simple. Express your love for films through a film review on any film screened during MIFF 2022 under National and International Competition. A total of 119 non-feature films viz. documentary, short and animation films are being screened during MIFF 2022 under National and International Competition category. Register now at https://miff.in/ to come and watch these films on big screens and also interact with the film makers.

You can also watch the movies online by registering for free under hybrid mode Registration Open Now.

Films to be available on online mode till midnight of 7th June 12 (11:59:59 PM)

Terms & Conditions:

Which MIFF-2022 films made your heart skip a beat or more? Let the world know of your favorite MIFF films by writing and publishing it on your blog and sending us the link to your article/review

Please mail your entries to [email protected] before 10th June 2022

Length of the article can be between 300-500 words The write-up should be original piece or writing without plagiarism. Please send entries in word and PDF form. We encourage you to also share the written content on social media and tag India Tourism Mumbai, PIB India and Films Division handles with hashtags #AnythingForFilms and #MIFF2022 The offer to avail your reward i.e from Mumbai – Goa – Mumbai is valid till 27th November 2022 so that you can attend 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Don’t forget to share this with your friends who always cancel on your Goa plans!

So enjoy films from 30 countries in the MIFF, write about your favorite and head to Goa today.

Started packing already, Goa Beckons