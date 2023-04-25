“We are constantly working towards ensuring our prized heritage comes back home”- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reiterated the government’s commitment to bring back national heritage from abroad. Responding to a tweet by the Union Minister Shri G Kishan Reddy where the Minister informed that a metal idol of Lord Hanuman that was stolen from a Vishnu Temple, Shri Varatharaja Perumal, Pottaveli Vellur, Ariyalur Dist., dated back to the Chola Period (14th -15th century) was handed over to the Indian Embassy in Australia.



Till date 251 antiquities have been retrieved back from different countries, out of which 238 have been brought back since 2014, the Prime Minister tweeted :



“We are constantly working towards ensuring our prized heritage comes back home.”



