WCD Secretary Chairs Meeting of Empowered Committee Constituted Under The Framework For Nirbhaya Fund

New Delhi : The Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) chaired a meeting of the Empowered Committee (EC) of Officers constituted under the Framework for Nirbhaya Fund on 30th September, 2021. The EC appraised and recommended the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for ‘Strengthening DNA analysis, cyber forensic and related facilities in Forensic Science Labs (FSLs) in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Nagaland’ at an estimated cost of Rs. 17.31 crore. Including this, FSLs in 24 states/UTs in the country have been covered for strengthening DNA analysis with funding from Nirbhaya corpus.

The EC also reviewed the physical and financial progress of all ongoing projects/ schemes worth Rs. 9797.02 crore under Nirbhaya Fund. The approved projects/ schemes include setting up of One Stop Centres for women, Women Help Desks in Police Stations, Emergency Response Support System, safe city projects, Women Helpline, etc. After initial appraisal by EC, Ministries/ Departments implement the projects/ schemes directly or through States/ UTs / Implementing Agencies.

The EC meeting chaired by Secretary, MoWCD was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Department of Justice, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Education and State Governments of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Government of India has a dedicated non-lapsable fund called ‘Nirbhaya Fund’ for implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women in the country. The EC appraises and recommends proposals for funding under Nirbhaya Fund and monitors progress of implementation of approved projects.