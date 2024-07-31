Wayanad landslide: Search for survivors continues as death toll rises to 158

The death toll from the landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district has risen to 158 as rescuers battle challenging conditions, including incessant rain, in their search for survivors.

In the hamlet of Mundakkai, which was devastated by the landslides, rescue operations are being hindered by massive boulders and fallen trees.

“There is a possibility that bodies are buried under the mud. Rescuers require heavy equipment to cut through the collapsed houses, but we are currently unable to transport the machinery across the river,” said Kerala Chief Secretary V. Venu. He said that a Bailey Bridge, being constructed by the Indian Army, is expected to be completed by tomorrow.

The Indian Army has rescued 1,000 people and is working on constructing an alternate bridge after the main bridge linking Mundakkai to the nearest town, Chooralmala, was destroyed.

Around 1,200 personnel from the Indian Army, Defence Security Corps, Territorial Army, NDRF, Indian Navy, and IAF are deployed in the affected areas.

“A large contingent of rescue workers is currently combing through Mundakkai and the upper regions to search for survivors and recover bodies. Identifying bodies found downstream will be challenging due to their condition,” Venu said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting this morning to review the rescue operations and is scheduled to visit Wayanad on Thursday for a state-level all-party meeting.

“During the review meeting, the National Disaster Management Authority pointed out that they may be in a position to requisition ground penetrating radar that can be mounted on drones,” Venu said.