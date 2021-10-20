Wave Estate Mohali set to launch 150 residential plots

Mohali : The leading real estate developer in Mohali – Wave Estate, under the aegis of business conglomerate The Wave Group, is set to launch 150 premium residential plots in Sector 85, Mohali, as a part of its new offering in the Tri-City. The plots are part of the expansive 246 acres of the gated project that comprises 1744 units (includes residential, commercial and plots) in total that is conceptually based on space effectiveness and contemporary style. Designed by renowned global consultants like Studio DRA-UK, MeinHardt International, it is a green township project that is Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) pre-certified silver rated. The premium property includes a state of the art, city level club that is about to be launched soon. The project seamlessly connects to Chandigarh and is located in the vicinity of Chandigarh International Airport, Indian School of Business, PCA (Mohali Cricket stadium) and the 450-acre knowledge park.

Commenting on the development Mr. H.S Kandhari, Director Wave Estate, Mohali, said, “Wave Estate project completion is on its last legs and it gives me immense joy to announce the launch of premium residential plots in the Estate. Riding high on the industry’s best available facilities, the plot launch provides an additional layer of flexibility to the entire project. A benchmark in the sustainable development with rainwater harvesting and round the clock availability of security and power back-up, the project indeed is a holistic offer for a superior living experience.”

Wave Estate, an eco-friendly project is a mix of residential & commercial products. The plots and the other products namely Wave Gardens, Wave Boulevard and Avenue 99 make up for a rich and green living. The plot launch not only provides an opportunity to own a piece of land in the well-developed and only gated society of the Tri-City, it will also reinvigorate the real estate segment in the region.