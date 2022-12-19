Waste plastics can be used as replacement of coking coal (by up to 1%) in coke making : Faggan Singh Kulaste

Potential exists for consumption of waste plastics by the Indian steel industry. Waste plastics can be used as replacement of coking coal (by up to 1%) in coke making. Waste plastics can also be added in marginal quantities in Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) as replacement of pet coke.

As per Plastic Waste Management Rules (PWM-2016) and subsequent amendment vide gazette notification G.S.R. 522(E) dated 06th July, 2022, issued by the MOEF&CC, only “End-of-Life Disposal” plastic is allowed for co-processing in the steel industry and other waste plastic which can be recycled has been mandated for recycling only. Presently, availability of “End-of-Life Disposal” waste plastic is a major constraint.

Under the aforesaid Plastic Waste Management Rules, the municipalities/ local bodies are responsible for the creation and establishment of the plastic waste segregation, collection, storage, transportation, processing, and disposal system either on their own or by engaging agencies or manufacturers.

