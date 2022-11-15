New Delhi : Warship Production Superintendent (WPS) Conclave Chaired by Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition (CWP&A) was organised by Warship Overseeing Team, Kolkata on 15 Nov 22. The Conclave was attended by RAdm Sandeep S Sandhu, ACCP & ACWP&A, Senior Officers from Warship Design Bureau and Directorate of Ship Production from IHQ MoD(N), all 07 Warships/ Submarine Production Superintendents and Officers of Warship Overseeing Team and Submarine Overseeing Team.

WPS conclave provided a common forum for exchange of ideas and latest production and project management techniques being followed by DPSUs and Private Shipyards towards improving the defence shipbuilding process in India. Various challenges faced by WOT’s, lessons learnt and innovative methods utilized to resolve these issues were also deliberated.

The Conclave provided an opportunity to discuss ways and means to achieve 100% indigenization in Defence Shipbuilding sector in line with our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of “AatmaNirbhar Bharat”. The Conclave 2022 also coincided with the 60th anniversary of WOT (Kolkata).