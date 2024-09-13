Warivo Motor makes high-speed debut with the all-new ‘CRX’

Warivo CRX redefines e-mobility with advanced safety features, intelligent technology, and a price that’s hard to beat.

,’ the CRX is for all ages, delivering style, performance, and convenience. Starting at INR 79,999/- the CRX is available in five vibrant colours, combining safety, performance, and affordability.

Bengaluru : Warivo Motor India Pvt Ltd, an established and fast-growing player in India’s electric two-wheeler industry, has made a significant stride by entering the high-speed segment with the launch of its first high-speed electric scooter, the CRX. Designed to cater to the diverse daily commuting needs of Indian consumers, this advanced e-scooter combines best-in-class features at an appealing price point, making it ideal for a broad range of riders.

Designed for everyone.

From young college students to the comfort-seeking elderly, the CRX is a ride for all. With a spacious 42-litre boot – the largest in any electric two-wheeler, mobile charging ports (Type-C and USB), and a high loading capacity of 150 kg, this electric scooter is not just about getting from point A to point B—it’s about doing so with comfort, style, and practicality.

Power meets performance.

With a top speed of 55 km/h, the CRX offers two riding modes, Eco and Power, to cater to different riding styles and preferences. The CRX battery life is extended for greater efficiency, ensuring the rider gets the most out of every charge. Data logging capabilities provide insight into performance, making it easier to monitor and maintain optimal conditions for daily use.

Safety comes first.

The CRX brings unmatched safety features to the market, including an advanced waterproof, fireproof, and blast-proof battery. With four temperature sensors and a robust Battery Management System (BMS), the scooter is equipped to prevent overheating and detect potential issues before they arise. Furthermore, ClimaCool technology will ensuring long-lasting battery performance even during extended rides. The scooter’s durability is certified by the UL 2271 standard, a testament to its rigorous safety and durability tests.

Speaking at the launch, Rajeev Goel, Director of Warivo Motor, said, “The CRX is more than just a scooter, it is a solution for present day climate needs and mobility challenges. Our mission has always been to provide safe, sustainable, and affordable transportation for everyone, and the CRX perfectly encapsulates this vision. It’s designed to be a versatile ride, truly fitting for anyone and everyone.”

An affordable game-changer.

At an ex-showroom price of INR 79,999 (Delhi), the CRX is designed to offer exceptional value for money, combining high performance with advanced technology. The range of five vibrant colours and sleek design adds to its appeal, while the competitive pricing makes it accessible to a broad spectrum of customers.

Shammi Sharma, CEO of Warivo Motor, added, “We have created a product that speaks to the contemporary Indian commuter. Whether you are a professional looking for a reliable ride; or a student seeking something affordable and stylish ; or a mother wanting a safe ride to drop her children at school, the CRX is your solution. It’s designed to resonate with all customers, truly living up to the promise of being ‘everyone’s ride.’”