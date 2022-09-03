WardWizard sells 1,729 units of electric two-wheelers in August 2022

Vadodara : WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, the first BSE-listed electric two-wheeler manufacturer, and the makers of the country’s leading electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike,’ sold 1,729 units in August 2022.

The company sold 12,454 electric two-wheelers from April-August 2022. This records a 158% growth over the same period (April-August 2021) of the previous fiscal year when the company sold 4,835 units of electric two-wheelers.

Speaking on the sales performance for August 2022, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “The industry is growing faster than ever as more states are coming up with policies to minimize carbon emissions and promoting electric mobility. We at WardWizard are simultaneously strengthening our presence with additional touchpoints across the nation. We will shortly begin operating our business operations in Nepal as the demand for EVs grows globally. The festival season has already begun and we are witnessing more inquiries across our dealerships. And therefore, are anticipating a solid sales performance supported by our robust product portfolio.”