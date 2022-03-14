WardWizard outlines bullish FY 2022-23 expansion vision to strengthen the Indian EV Ecosystem

More than 6,000 Jobs to be created in FY23.

Dealership network expansion – To Strengthen its presence with more than 1,500 Joy E-Bike dealerships in FY’23

Reducing carbon emissions by 4 million kg, Equivalent to 20cr. Trees.

Industry Partnerships with Universities and Colleges across India.

Mumbai : WardWizard, manufacturers of country’s one of the leading electric vehicle’s brand Joy e-bike, announced the plan for coming FY’2022-23. With its sales soaring high, it has put forward a vision for the Indian EV market on its Inception Day.

Considering the growing demand for EVs, Wardwizard plans to gear up for the next fiscal. Focussing on the growth parameters, it has aggressive plans for the up scaling of the industry.

Job creation will be a substantial focus area for Wardwizard. The development of the EV ancillary cluster in Vadodara, Gujarat, will generate more than 6,000 jobs. EV Ancillary cluster will comprise of the state of the art manufacturing units for EV components.

Focussing on the mass reach in the Indian market network expansion will be the next big step for the EV manufacturer. Wardwizard has plans to develop more than 1,500 Joy E-Bike dealerships targeting significant markets across India.

Earnestly improving green mobility solutions, the company is striving to reduce carbon emissions by 4 million kg which is equivalent to 20 cr. trees. With the increasing demand for EVs, Wardwizard is confident about the positive growth of the industry.

Wardwizard is looking forward to the industry partnerships with the top universities across India. In line with the vision of National Education Policy 2021, Wardwizard will help students with professional industrial training. This step will give rise to 50,000 young EV engineers in India who would take the industry to greater heights.

Commenting on the Vision, Mr Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “We are one of the first few manufacturers to focus on the next-generation mobility solutions. We are ushering in the era of sustainable mobility with the concept of FAR- Feasibility, Availability and Responsibility. As we are growing exponentially, we are setting new targets for ourselves. We are in an expansion mode across India. With vision-FY’23, we plan to aggressively expand our reach through a web of dealership networks across India. We are inclined towards the strengthening of EV ecosystem to create more jobs in the industry and we are upbeat about our tri-vertical approach for the growth of green mobility across the nation.”