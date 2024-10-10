Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Sells 1,195 units of electric Two-Wheelers in September 2024  

Vadodara : Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the brands ‘Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’, sold 1,195 units of electric two-wheelers in September 2024.

Noteworthy, in the first two quarters of FY 2024-25, the company has already sold 7,201 units of electric two-wheelers, including both high-speed and low-speed models.

In September 2024, Wardwizard Innovations received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to form a Joint Venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This pivotal collaboration will involve setting up two manufacturing plants to assemble electric motorbikes, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses, and EV cells. This strategic move underscores Wardwizard’s commitment to providing sustainable mobility solutions and marks a significant milestone in its global expansion plans.