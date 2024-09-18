Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Sells 1013 units of electric Two-Wheelers in August 2024

Vadodara, September 16, 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a prominent manufacturer of electric vehicles under the ‘Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’ brands, sold 1,013 units of electric two-wheelers in August 2024.

Noteworthy, the company has already sold more than 6K (6,006) units of electric two wheelers, including high and low speed models in the first five months (April- August 2024) of this financial year.

Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, “With the beginning of the festival season, we are already witnessing high footfall and enquiries for our diverse range of product portfolio. As the market sentiments looks positive, we are expecting strong growth in the coming months especially with Navratri, Diwali and Bhaidooj. In the preparation of increased demand during these months, we are ensuring that all our deals across the region are well stocked with all the models.”