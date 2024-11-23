Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Joins Forces with SpeedForce to Boost After-Sales Service and Expand Reach for Joy e-Bike Customers

Vadodara, 19 November, 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, one of India’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers under the brands ‘Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik,’ has announced a strategic joint venture with SpeedForce, a leading two-wheeler service chain of India. This collaboration aims to enhance the after-sales experience for Joy e-bike customers and expand access to over 1,000 touchpoints nationwide. With the SpeedForce’s extensive network of service canters in more than 350 locations, servicing an average of 150 vehicles per outlet monthly, Joy e-bike anticipates a potential of reaching over 50,000 more customers across the country every month.

Under this venture, SpeedForce will also exclusively retail Joy e-bike models at its outlets, allowing customers to both purchase and service their Joy e-bikes conveniently in one location. This will also expand Joy e-bike’s reach into regions where dedicated showrooms are not currently available. This expanded availability will help Wardwizard to reach new customers and strengthen its presence across the country.

SpeedForce, which has a strong background in servicing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, has recently ventured into the EV service segment, further promoting eco-friendly and green mobility. Through this joint venture, SpeedForce will help promote green mobility by supporting Joy e-bike’s commitment to sustainable transportation. Customers will benefit from having their vehicles serviced not only at Joy e-bike showrooms but also at SpeedForce outlets across India, especially in areas where Joy e-bike service stations are not present.

Additionally, SpeedForce outlets will be stocked with Joy e-bike spare parts, lubricants and technical support, ensuring that customers receive end-to-end service and maintenance. This extensive network will be particularly valuable in underserved regions like the Seven Sisters in Northeast India, where Wardwizard’s presence has been limited.

Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, stated, “We have been committed to improving the Joy e-bike experience, supporting our partners and expanding into new markets. The collaboration with SpeedForce offers us its extensive service network as well as provides us with a good platform to showcase our products to a larger market. In doing so we are not only taking our products to a larger population but also driving sales of our products. The partnership will help us offer customers a seamless and hassle free experience, strengthening our aftersales services and showcase key products while remaining commitment to an eco-friendly future.”

Mr. Kapil Bhindi, Director, SpeedForce added, “We’re excited to join Wardwizard in reducing carbon emissions by expanding EV service access across India. Wardwizard offers superlative EV products, which would be of interest to a host of consumers. We are equipped to supporting an organization in both sales and aftersales. We understand our extensive network, digital tools and skilled EV technicians will provide exceptional service to Joy e-bike customers and contribute to a greener tomorrow.”

Leveraging the strong foothold of SpeedForce stronghold in these regions allows Joy e-bike to expand its reach and improve customer satisfaction through convenient service access and high-quality maintenance. This joint effort sets a strong example of industry collaboration to promote eco-friendly practices in India’s mobility sector, marking a step forward for a cleaner, more sustainable future.