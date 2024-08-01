Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Clocks Revenue of Rs. 489.68 million in Q1 of FY’25, Records YoY growth of 29.23%

Vadodara, July 31, 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the brands ‘Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’, today announced its financial results for Q1 of FY’25 (April-June 2024).

Standalone Q1 FY25 Key Financials at a Glance

Particulars ( ₹ Millions ) Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 YoY Change Total Revenues 489.68 378.93 29.23% EBITDA 76.48 47.76 60.13% EBITDA (%) 15.62 12.60 302 Bps PAT 24.15 17.51 37.92% PAT (%) 4.93 4.62 31 Bps EPS (₹) 0.09 0.07 28.57%

Consolidated Q1 FY25 Key Financials at a Glance

Particulars ( ₹ Lakhs) Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 YoY Change Total Revenues 514.43 378.83 35.79% EBITDA 74.89 45.17 65.80% EBITDA (%) 14.56 11.92 264 Bps PAT 23.02 15.64 47.19% PAT (%) 4.47 4.13 34 Bps EPS (₹) 0.09 0.06 50.00%

Commenting on the performance of Q1 FY’25, Mr Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd. said, “The Q1FY’25 results showcases steady growth for the WardWizard Innovations driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the industry. This quarter was significant for us as we successfully secured a landmark order from Beulah International Development Corporation in Philippines, which is reflective of the growing global demand and trust on our indigenous technologies and products. We are actively expanding our reach into new markets within India and are connecting with a broader customer base. As the festive season approaches, we are confident in further solidifying our position in the EV industry. The government’s progressive and forward-thinking Union Budget 2024-25, with the announcement to fully exempt customs duty on critical materials such as rare earth metals including lithium, can further incentivize electric mobility. Wardwizard Innovations remains dedicated to driving sustainable mobility solutions, fostering innovation, and contributing to a greener, more connected world.”

In a significant development in the 1st quarter, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited had secured a substantial order worth USD 1.29 billion from Beulah International Development Corporation. Beulah International, a prominent full-service business integration company and EPC firm in the Philippines, is backed by RP Connect. This strategic order will involve the delivery of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from Wardwizard’s existing product portfolio. Additionally, the company will develop and supply four-wheelers for commercial vehicle applications in the Philippine market.