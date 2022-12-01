WardWizard breaks monthly sales record with growth of 116% in November 2022; crosses 7K sales mark for the first time

Vadodara : WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd – India’s one of the leading manufacturer of electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’, records a sale of 7,123 units of electric two-wheelers in November 2022, marking the highest-ever sales in any month amidst all the challenges. The new mix of high-speed and low-speed product portfolios has made the Joy e-bike, one of the most preferred brands across all customer segments.

Commenting on the highest-ever sales performance, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said “With improved supply chain and consistent market expansion, we have been able to reach maximum customers, achieving another sale milestone. Our robust product portfolio and market presence have supported us to add new customers to the family, making the Joy e-bike one of the most preferred EV brands. As customer purchasing sentiments are inclining towards EVs to meet their daily mobility needs, we are confident of carrying the same sales momentum in the coming months.”

Backed by its robust product portfolio including high-speed and low-speed models, the company logged a growth of 116% as compared to the last month, when the total sales stood at 3,290 units.

Keeping pace with its strong sales performance, the company has already sold more than 25,093 units of electric two-wheelers in the current financial year (April-November 2022), achieving a growth of 85% as compared to the same period of last year, where the sales stood at 13,480 units.