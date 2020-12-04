Waqf Boards to be established soon in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that Waqf Boards will be established soon in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil and the process of establishing the Waqf Boards has been started.

After chairing a Central Waqf Council meeting in New Delhi today, Shri Naqvi said that Waqf Boards will be established in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil for the first time since Independence and it has become possible only after abolition of Article 370.

The Union Minister said that Waqf Boards will ensure proper utilisation of Waqf properties in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil for welfare of the society. The Central Government will provide adequate financial assistance to construct infrastructure for socio-economic and educational activities on Waqf properties in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil under “Pradhanmantri Jan VikasKarykram” (PMJVK).

Shri Naqvi further said that there are thousands of Waqf properties in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil and the process has been started to register these Waqf properties. Digitisation, Geo Tagging/GPS Mapping of these Waqf properties has also been initiated and the work will be completed soon.

Shri Naqvi said that in today’s meeting,while taking a serious note of bungling and encroachment of Waqf properties by Waqf Mafias in several states, the state governments have been asked to take strict action against such Waqf mafias. A team of Central Waqf Council will visit these states in this regard.

The Minority Affairs Minister disclosed thatjust like other parts of the country, the Central Government will construct schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, girls hostels, hospitals, multi-purpose community hall “SadbhavMandap”, “Hunar Hub”, common service centres, employment oriented skill development centres and other basic infrastructure on Waqf land in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil under “Pradhanmantri Jan VikasKarykram” (PMJVK). These basic infrastructure will ensure quality education for the needy, especially girls and give employment opportunities to the youths.

Shri Naqvi said that for the first time since Independence, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led Government is providing 100 per cent funding to develop schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, girls hostels, hospitals, multi-purpose community hall “SadbhavMandap”, “Hunar Hub”, common service centres, employment oriented skill development centres and other basic infrastructure on Waqf land under “Pradhanmantri Jan VikasKarykram” in those backward areas across the country which had been deprived of these basic facilities.

Shri Naqvi said that while only 90 districts of the country had been identified for Minority communities’ development earlier; Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led Government has expanded development programmes for Minorities in 308 districts, 870 blocks, 331 towns and thousands of the villages of the country.

Shri Naqvi said that about 6 lakh 64,000 registered Waqf properties are there across the country. Digitisation of all the state Waqf boards has been completed. Geo Tagging/GPS Mapping of Waqf properties is being done ona war footing. 32 state Waqf boards have been provided video conferencing facilities.

The Minister said that during last about 6 years, the Modi Government has developed socio-economic-educational and employment oriented infrastructure across the country in Minority concentrated areas. These projects include: 1527 New School Buildings; 22877 Additional Class Rooms; 646 Hostels; 163 Residential Schools, 9217 Smart Class Rooms (including those in KendriyaVidyalayas); 32 Colleges; 95 ITIs; 13 Polytechnics; 6 NavodayaVidyalayas; 403 Multi-purpose community centre “SadbhavMandap”; 574 Market Sheds; 2842 toilet and water facilities; 140 Common Service Centres; 22 Working Women Hostels; 1926 Health Projects; 5 Hospitals; 8 Hunar Hub; 14 various sports facilities, 6014 Anganwadi Centres.

