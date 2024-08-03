Waitlisted Tickets to Be Phased Out in Reserved Coaches, Says Ministry of Railways

On board ticket checking staff is authorized to allow passengers to board reserved coaches against available vacant accommodation, subject to production of minimum class ticket prescribed for that class and on realization of difference of fare, if any. Regular and surprise checks are conducted against ticketless and irregular passengers.

Waiting list position of all the trains running on Indian Railways is monitored on regular basis and to cater to additional demand, load of existing trains are augmented, special trains are run, new trains are introduced, frequency of existing trains is increased etc. subject to operational feasibility.

Schemes like Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme known as VIKALP and Upgradation have also been introduced. In VIKALP confirmed accommodation in alternate train is provided to the eligible passengers who have opted for the same and in upgradation scheme waiting list passengers of lower class are provided confirmed accommodation in the higher class if there is a vacant accommodation in higher class and waiting list in lower class. Taking such steps is a continuous and an on-going process.