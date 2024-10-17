Waaree Energies Limited: Initial public offering to open on Monday, October 21, 2024

National, October 16, 2024: Waaree Energies Limited (the “Company”) proposes to open an initial public offering of Equity Shares (“Offer”) on Monday, October 21, 2024. The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is one Working Day prior to Bid/Offer Opening Date, being Friday, October 18, 2024. The Bid/ Offer Closing Date is Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed from ₹ 1,427 per Equity Share to ₹ 1,503 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 9 Equity Shares and multiples of 9 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Offer comprises a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹ 36,000 million (“Fresh Issue”) and an offer for sale of up to 4,800,000 Equity Shares (“Offered Shares”) comprising up to 4,350,000 Equity Shares by Waaree Sustainable Finance Private Limited (“Promoter Selling Shareholder”); and up to 450,000 Equity Shares by Chandurkar Investments Private Limited (“Other Selling Shareholder” and together with the Promoter Selling Shareholder, the “Selling Shareholders”, and such offer for sale of Equity Shares by the Selling Shareholders, the “Offer for Sale”). The Offer includes a reservation of such number of Equity Shares, for subscription by Eligible Employees (the “Employee Reservation Portion”). The Offer less the Employee Reservation Portion is hereinafter referred to as the “Net Offer”. The Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (the “SCRR”), read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process in accordance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations wherein not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) (the “QIB Portion”), provided that the Company, in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors and the basis of such allocation will be on a discretionary basis by the Company, in consultation with the BRLMs, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations (the “Anchor Investor Portion”), of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from the domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which allocation is made to Anchor Investors (“Anchor Investor Allocation Price”). In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion (other than the Anchor Investor Portion) (the “Net QIB Portion”). Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. Further, not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders (“Non-Institutional Portion”) of which one-third of the Non-Institutional Portion shall be available for allocation to Bidders with an application size of more than ₹ 200,000 and up to ₹ 1,000,000 and two-thirds of the Non-Institutional Portion shall be available for allocation to Bidders with an application size of more than ₹ 1,000,000 and under-subscription in either of these two sub-categories of Non-Institutional Portion may be allocated to Bidders in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Portion in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. Further, not less than 35% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Portion (“Retail Portion”), in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price. All Bidders (except Anchor Investors) shall mandatorily participate in the Offer only through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process and shall provide details of their respective bank account (including UPI ID in case of UPI Bidders) in which the Bid Amount will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks (“SCSBs”) or pursuant to the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Anchor Investor Portion through the ASBA process.

The Equity Shares of the Company are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited (“BSE“) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”, together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges”).

Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited and ITI Capital Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers (“BRLMs”) to the Offer.