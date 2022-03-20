Vrindaban Mahotsav 2022 colors The Air With Classical Music

Bhubaneswar: ‘Vrindaban Mahotsav’-2022, the flagship Indian classical music concert was held by Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha in association with Vrindaban Gurukul Trust, Bhubaneswar at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar here on Saturday. The programme was started with welcome address by Padma Bibhusan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Organised every year during the festival of Holi, the annual musical extravaganza this year brought together Indian classical musical maestros for an evening of scintillating musical performances. The concert, which marked 12 mellifluous years of Vrindaban Gurukul’s establishment, was telecast live on DD Bharati and social media handles of Odisha Tourism.

The musical soiree witnessed participation of legendary Indian classical music artists of international repute. Highlighting the beauty of Lord Krishna’s bansuri, the concert began with a flute recital by the disciples of Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia of ‘Vrindaban Gurukul’. It was followed by a harmonious duo performance by renowned Indian Classical Sitar player Pt. Subhendra Rao and Indian Classical Cello player Vidushi Saskia Rao-de Haas. Enrapturing the audience next with the vocal prowess in Indian Classical music was Padma Bhushan Begum Parween Sultana. The concluding performance of the evening was by Pt. Abhijeet Banerjee, a highly noted Tabla player.

Started as a joint initiative of Odisha Tourism and Vrindaban Gurukul to bring eminent Indian classical music artists from across the globe and promote our State’s music, art & culture, ‘Vrindaban Mahotsav’ today features as a permanent fixture of Odisha Tourism’s vibrant events calendar.

The concert was attended by Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary, Odisha; Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Finance; Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Director & Addl. Secretary, Tourism and Vidya Krishnan, Chief General Manager, SBI, Bhubaneswar

