VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Warns Against Using Charity to Influence Faith, Cites Risks to Democracy

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, today said that structured use of charity to influence faith of the beneficiary has serious consequences in a democracy. He remarked that assistance to the needy, marginalized, and vulnerable should be without any strings attached.
Reflecting on India’s civilizational ethos, he stated, Charity, assistance, or such handholding needs to be with no strings attached. Our civilizational ethos tells us, never speak of charity. Charity is never to be claimed. You do it, and you forget about it.
The Vice-President highlighted the role of religious institutions during crisis saying, in the societal sector, the footprint of religious institutions in times of natural calamities and other similar challenges complements governmental efforts. I need not make any other reference. It was demonstrated in full exemplification during COVID. And both the government and such organizations acted hand in hand for the betterment of the people.
Praising the leadership of the Adichunchanagiri Math, the Vice-President said, it was indeed a far-sighted visionary step to have an institution nestled in the verdant landscapes of foothills, an ideal Aranyak for modern-day learners, philosophers, and seekers, a perfect setting for optimal exploitation of human resource, talent, energy, and for chosen pursuits.
Shri H.D. Devegowda, Former Prime Minister of India; His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji; HH Jagadguru Swami Parmatmananda Saraswati Ji, Dr. M.A. Shekhar, Vice Chancellor of Adichunchanagiri University, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.