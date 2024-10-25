VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Warns Against Using Charity to Influence Faith, Cites Risks to Democracy

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, today said that structured use of charity to influence faith of the beneficiary has serious consequences in a democracy. He remarked that assistance to the needy, marginalized, and vulnerable should be without any strings attached.

Reflecting on India’s civilizational ethos, he stated, Charity, assistance, or such handholding needs to be with no strings attached. Our civilizational ethos tells us, never speak of charity. Charity is never to be claimed. You do it, and you forget about it.

Addressing students at Adichunchanagiri University in B.G. Nagara, Mandya, Karnataka, today he emphasized that Charity putting freedom of faith in captivity is a cause of concern, he remarked. When you influence the faith of the needy, the marginalized, the vulnerable, things become really very critical, he added, warning that such actions could have serious consequences on the spirit of nationalism and constitutional values.

The Vice-President emphasized that Bharat as a nation can give guidance to everyone and anyone on the planet on what is inclusivity. Surely, we don’t need lessons in something we have lived through for more than 5,000 years, he remarked. This philosophy alone is sustainable and makes for global peace and harmony, but some people have a different concept of inclusivity that is destructive of a sense of inclusivity. We have to be extremely cautious and careful.

The Vice-President highlighted the role of religious institutions during crisis saying, in the societal sector, the footprint of religious institutions in times of natural calamities and other similar challenges complements governmental efforts. I need not make any other reference. It was demonstrated in full exemplification during COVID. And both the government and such organizations acted hand in hand for the betterment of the people.

Shri Dhankhar said, One thing I need to tell you is your opportunity basket is increasing day by day. I expect you to get out of the silos. Some of you think the only way out is a government service. No. Look around, and you’ll find opportunities as India rises on sea, land, in the sky, and in space.

The Vice-president cautioned the youth saying there are elements in the country who engage extensively in the dissemination of misinformation, disinformation. This dissemination is very injurious to national health. You as young people have to neutralize these tendencies that do not augur well for our nationalism.

Praising the leadership of the Adichunchanagiri Math, the Vice-President said, it was indeed a far-sighted visionary step to have an institution nestled in the verdant landscapes of foothills, an ideal Aranyak for modern-day learners, philosophers, and seekers, a perfect setting for optimal exploitation of human resource, talent, energy, and for chosen pursuits.

Shri H.D. Devegowda, Former Prime Minister of India; His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji; HH Jagadguru Swami Parmatmananda Saraswati Ji, Dr. M.A. Shekhar, Vice Chancellor of Adichunchanagiri University, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.