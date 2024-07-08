VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Urges Cantonment Areas to Lead by Example for Municipalities

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasised the need to take care of the environment and nurture vegetation inside cantonment areas. He suggested that this could be achieved by promoting herbal plantations and horticulture on defence estate land in a structured manner for the larger benefit of the society.

Interacting with the Officer Trainees of the 2023 batch of the Indian Defence Estates Service at the Vice-President’s Enclave today, Shri Dhankhar said that cantonment areas must be an example for other bodies (such as municipalities) in cleanliness, greenery and civic amenities.

Referring to the evolving technological and geopolitical landscape, VP advised the young officers to continually adapt to the fast changing scenario. Asking the officers to always keep the nation first, he underscored that, “The best way of defence is to be ever prepared for war.”

Describing defence lands as crucial for our security, he noted many challenges faced in management of defence lands such as encroachments and subsequent legal wrangling. He advised the officer trainees to make the best use of technology for land management. This would enable you to monitor any incursion and take swift remedial action in a resolute manner. VP, a renowned lawyer, also stressed the need for structuring the litigation handling in such matters.

Exhorting the probationers to never take shortcuts, VP asked them to exemplify ethical conduct and be role models for others. “Be firm even when you face pulls and pressures,” he told the officers while urging them to work for building a Viksit Bharat by the year 2047.

Noting that the defence estate holds immense historical and heritage value, the Vice-President called for a long term view in its planning and development.

Dr.Sudesh Dhankhar, Shri Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Shri G. S. Rajeswaran, Director General, Defence Estates, Shri Rajendra Pawar, Director, National Institute of Defence Estates Management,

Officer Trainees, Senior Officers from the Indian Defence Estates Service and the Vice President’s Secretariat were present.