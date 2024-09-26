VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Stresses Need for Tangible Outcomes in R&D Beyond Fiscal Commitment

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that contributions to R&D must be “substantial, the result has to be substantial, not cosmetic or superficial”, he stressed. He said that mere commitment of fiscal resources is not enough and significance of any research should be measured in terms of tangible outcomes.

“We will have to be on guard that merely because fiscal resources are committed, we cannot take pride, oh, I have spent so much for research and development. Investment in research and development has to be correlated to tangible outcomes,” he added.

Addressing the gathering at the at the 83rd CSIR Foundation Day Celebrations, Pusa Road, New Delhi today, the Vice-President invited attention to the significance of research and development in the contemporary scenario, Shri Dhankhar emphasised that research and development is integral to soft diplomacy and national security.

“The investment in research and development is lasting…..Research and development is so integrated to security these days. And therefore investment is for the nation. Investment is for growth. Investment is for sustainability”, he asserted.

Highlighting the current environment, Shri Dhankhar expressed satisfaction that recognition for the scientific community has significantly increased. “Soothing to note that in last few years recognition for the scientific community has gone up. It has gone up in several ways including government being very serious about it, and Prime Minister’s heart and soul is deeply in scientific community”.

Shri Dhankhar further lauded Prime Minister’s deep respect for and belief in the potential of India’s scientists.

Reflecting on the past where the contributions of scientists were not always appropriately recognized, Shri Dhankhar remarked “I am fully alive of the headwinds you face, air pockets you suffer, difficult terrain you negotiate and on occasions there is no due recognition. Therefore, an ecosystem that existed earlier where you were contributing and recognition was not coming in the right form”, he added.

Recognising the current change in ecosystem, Shri Dhankhar underlined, “Now there is an ecosystem in place where our scientists can fully exploit and expand their energy exploit their talent and contribute for the nation by unleashing their innovative skills”.

Calling upon corporate to invest more in research and development, he said “significant contributions being made by Indian companies in sectors like automobile and information technology. Looking to our nation’s size, its potential, its position, and the growth trajectory on which it is there, our corporates need to come forward to engage in research and development”.

Terming CSIR as Catalyst for Scientifically Imaginative Rashtra, Shri Dhankhar highlighted, “It is your Foundation Day, but it is integrally connected with the firm foundations of Bharat. You are firming up those foundations of the most vibrant, functional democracy on the planet. You are firming up the foundations of a nation that is on the rise as never before, and the rise is unstoppable”

He further emphasized the crucial role of science and technology as the growth engine for any nation, underscoring that this engine is primarily driven by research and development (R&D).

Expressing his deep concern about the current approach to research and development (R&D) in India’s institutions, Shri Dhankhar highlighted the need for substantial contributions rather than mere lip service. “I am concerned about one aspect in particular, and that aspect, fortunately for me, was voiced in a survey by CSIR,” he stated.

He further stressed that those engaged in research within academic institutions should not be motivated solely by academic gains, asserting, “Research is not a simulation. Research is research.”

He appealed for the establishment of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure that investments in human resources and institutions are directed towards authentic and impactful research.

Acknowledging the critical role played by CSIR in shaping modern India’s scientific and technological landscape, Shri Dhankhar emphasized the historical legacy of India’s scientific stating “if we go into our historical perspective we will find ages ago our Bharat had scientific prowess. We were global leaders; we were centre of the globe when it came to scientific knowledge”.

He also noted that while the country lost its way for a period, it is now on the path to regaining our past pristine glory in the world of science. “The kind of discoveries and inventions that were made, we made the world proud, we lost way somewhere, we are beginning that way”, he remarked.

Earlier the Vice-President also inaugurated the ‘CSIR Thematic Exhibition 2024’ at NASC Complex.

Shri Prof. Ajay K. Sood, PSA to GoI, Dr. K. Radhakrishanan, CSIR Foundation Day Speaker, Former Chairman, ISRO, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR, Dr. G Mahesh, Chairperson, CSIR Foundation Day Celebration and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.