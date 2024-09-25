VP Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights the timeless relevance of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy and thoughts

The Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today, unveiled a statue of “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya” at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Sikar, commemorating the 108th birth anniversary of the esteemed leader. The event also marked the inauguration of the “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Samiti Udyan,” reflecting a commitment to the legacy of one of India’s visionary leaders.

In his address, Vice President Dhankhar highlighted the contemporary relevance of Pandit Deendayal’s philosophy, stating, “I am immensely pleased to be here. When I received the invitation, I naturally did not envision the significance of what I am witnessing today. I had only the name of a great man in mind.

Today, I realize the essence of his teachings.”

Reflecting on the honor of unveiling Pandit Deendayal’s statue, the Vice President noted, “I never imagined I would unveil a statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. This is a moment of great privilege, especially on his birth anniversary.” He recalled his connection with the leader’s philosophy, expressing gratitude for having been influenced by his teachings, stating, “His ideals and thoughts are profoundly impactful. We must learn extensively about Pandit Ji and strive to embody his philosophy in our lives”, he noted.

Emphasizing on the transformative impact of Deendayal Upadhyaya’s teachings, he stated, “His focus was on individual development, empowering individuals to become integral parts of society.” He further stressed the importance of addressing the needs of the last person in society, encapsulated in the concept of Antyodaya, which aims to uplift the most marginalized individuals.

Shri Dhankhar called for collective action, encouraging students, teachers, and all attendees to participate in the Prime Minister’s initiative to plant trees in their mother’s name. He remarked, “Planting trees in one’s mother’s name evokes a profound sense of connection. I urge everyone here to plant trees within this sixty-acre premise and care for them with guidance from agricultural institutions.”

“Today, I’m reminded of two visionary leaders who share their birthdays. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Chaudhary Devi Lal were both selfless thinkers who dedicated their lives to giving back to society,” he said. He recounted how visiting Chaudhary Devi Lal’s statue at the Inspiration Hub of the New Parliament building evoked a deep connection, reminding him how the former Deputy Prime Minister guided him into politics.

The Vice-President underscored the importance of India’s hard-won independence, urging the youth to reflect on the lessons from the Emergency period. He stated, “We must recognize the significance of India’s independence, achieved with immense struggle. The ‘Samvidhan hatya diwas’ reminds us of how our rights were undermined by one individual and emergency was imposed to safeguard her position, leading to widespread denial of freedoms.”

Finally, the Vice-President encouraged young people to embrace opportunities beyond traditional pathways, stating, “Never fear failure; it is a natural part of any endeavor. Your opportunity basket is expanding.

Today, India is seen as the favorite destination for investment and opportunity, not solely due to government jobs but a broader horizon of possibilities”, he noted.

Shri Haribhau Bagde, Governor of Rajasthan, Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Prof. (Dr.) Anil Kumar Rai, Vice-Chancellor, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Sikar, Rajasthan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.