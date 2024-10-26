VP Jagdeep Dhankhar: Foreign Language Should Not Be an Unbreachable Barrier to Learning Sciences and Technology

The Vice-President today emphasized that foreign language should not be an unbreachable barrier to learn sciences, medicine and technology. Shri Dhankhar further encouraged students to break non-traditional barriers in education by embracing a harmonious blend of gyaan and vigyan. “Under the NEP, students now have the flexibility to pursue courses in non-traditional combinations—the harmonious blend of gyaan and vigyan, technology and knowledge together. Medical students can study economics or music alongside their core subjects, a step towards a holistic and well-rounded education,” he stated. He emphasized that “India’s future problem solvers will be those who are empowered to look beyond strict disciplinary boundaries.”
Discussing India’s economic path, Shri Dhankhar urged collective action to move beyond the middle-income trap and toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. “We have to grow our per capita income eightfold. We have to become a developed nation by 2047, when we have our centennial celebrations of independence. An eightfold increase is reachable, achievable. We have to create meaningful employment high up in the value chain,” he emphasized.
Encouraging IITs to lead with distinct specialties, he advised: “Today, I want to give a mantra: every IIT should have at least one niche area for which they should be known globally. Pick your lane and be the fastest.”
Broadening the scope, the Vice-President addressed India’s role in the space and blue economies. “India now has a staggering and all-pervading space footprint with Mangalyaan, Gaganyaan, and Aditya Missions. India’s potential extends beyond terrestrial domain. Our space economy is set to grow fourfold by 2030. Although it has made major strides, our share in the global space economy is in single digits. We need to dream big,” he said, adding that “The oceans offer a wide range of sectoral opportunities like fisheries and aquaculture, ports and shipping, marine and coastal tourism, marine biotechnology, IT-driven marine innovation, deep seabed mining to name a few. Another huge promising area is Green Hydrogen. India has aspired to produce 5 million metric tons (MMT) of Green Hydrogen by 2030 that will help fuel growth without further degrading the environment.”