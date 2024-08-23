VP Jagdeep Dhankhar extends greetings to the citizens on the occasion of the first National Space Day

Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, today extended his warm greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the first National Space Day.

In a post on ‘X’ he said:

Greetings to all fellow citizens on the first National Space Day!

This day is a reminder of Bharat’s remarkable journey in the space sector propelled by the spirit of #Atmanirbharata.

Our spectacular achievements are a reflection of what a determined nation driven by committed scientists can achieve.

Best wishes to our space scientists, may their innovation and vision propel Bharat to even greater heights and continue to inspire humanity. #NationalSpaceDay”

सभी देशवासियों को पहले राष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

यह दिन #आत्मनिर्भरता की भावना से प्रेरित भारत की अद्भुत अंतरिक्ष यात्रा की याद दिलाता है।

हमारी शानदार उपलब्धियाँ यह दिखाती हैं कि समर्पित वैज्ञानिकों से प्रेरित एक दृढ़ संकल्पी देश क्या हासिल कर सकता है।

हमारे अंतरिक्ष वैज्ञानिकों को शुभकामनाएं, उनकी नवाचार और दृष्टि भारत को और भी ऊँचाइयों पर ले जाए और मानवता को प्रेरित करती रहे। #NationalSpaceDay