VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Expresses Deep Concern Over Constitutional Authority Requesting Supreme Court to “Destabilize Economy”

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed concerns over recent public statements by people holding constitutional positions urging the Supreme Court “to invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy”.

Addressing the first batch of Joint Masters/LL.M degree in IP Law and Management at NLU, Delhi today Shri Dhankhar said, “…..Jurisdiction of institution is defined by the Indian Constitution, be it legislature, be it executive, be it judiciary. Jurisdiction of courts is decided. Look around the globe, look at the Supreme Court in the U.S., the highest court in the U.K. or other formats.

Has there been suo-motu cognisance even once? Has a remedy been created beyond what is provided in the Constitution? The Constitution provides original jurisdiction, appellate jurisdiction. It provides review also.

But we have curative! I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position, just last week, declared in a well-publicised media; I would say campaign, beseeching the Supreme Court to suo-motu invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy”, he added

Shri Dhankhar also urged the youth to neutralise forces that prioritise partisan or self-interest over national welfare, emphasising that such actions undermine the nation’s rise.

Addressing the gathering at the NLU Delhi, Shri Dhankhar Highlighted the overwhelming presence of coaching centres and their advertisements in newspapers, which often feature the same successful faces to attract more students.

“..Extravaganza of coaching centres, advertisements all over the newspaper, page one, page two, page three, putting boys and girls who made it and same faces being used by multiple organisations. Advertisement, look at the extravaganza, the cost, every penny of that advertisement has come from those young boys and girls who are in pursuit of securing a future for themselves”, he added.

Advocating for breaking free from the silos of civil service jobs, Shri Dhankar encourages youth to look beyond the conventional career paths and explore more lucrative and impactful careers.

“..Why should we be in that silo? We know the opportunities are limited. We have to look away and find there are enormous vistas of opportunities, far more lucrative, that enable you to contribute massively. And this can happen in disability technologies, it can happen in space, it can happen in the ocean blue economy”, added Shri Dhankhar.

Referring to Bharat as the gold mine of Intellectual property and Vedas, ancient scriptures as the foundation of Indian philosophy, spirituality, and sciences. The Vice President described them as prime examples of India’s intellectual treasure. He urged everyone to embrace the Vedas in their physical form, emphasising their potential to enrich lives and provide solutions to everything.

Invoking the timeless wisdom of the Rig Veda, stating, “Let noble thoughts come to us from all sides.”, Shri Dhankhar highlighted that this verse from the Rig Veda encapsulates the essence of intellectual property—emphasising the free flow of ideas and knowledge for societal betterment. The Vice President urged that instead of citing modern figures, we should draw inspiration from our authentic sources, reinforcing the profound relevance of our ancient wisdom in today’s intellectual and economic landscape.

Emphasising the critical role of intellectual property (IP) law and management in driving innovation and economic growth, particularly underscoring the need to protect both modern creative endeavours and our ancient knowledge, Shri Dhankhar indicated that IP has become a cornerstone of international trade in globalised era and noted that for a nation like India, with its vast population, strong IP protection is essential for attracting foreign investment and enabling technology transfer.

Acknowledging India’s significant strides in strengthening its IP regime, Shri Dhankhar stated that India’s legislative framework has been progressively aligned with international standards, ensuring robust protection. He underscored that India’s IP regime is carefully crafted to comply with the World Trade Organization’s TRIPS and other bilateral and regional agreements, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to innovation and global trade.

