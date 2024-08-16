VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Expresses Deep Concern Over Constitutional Authority Requesting Supreme Court to “Destabilize Economy”

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed concerns over recent public statements by people holding constitutional positions urging the Supreme Court “to invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy”.
But we have curative! I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position, just last week, declared in a well-publicised media; I would say campaign, beseeching the Supreme Court to suo-motu invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy”, he added
Shri Dhankhar also urged the youth to neutralise forces that prioritise partisan or self-interest over national welfare, emphasising that such actions undermine the nation’s rise.
Addressing the gathering at the NLU Delhi, Shri Dhankhar Highlighted the overwhelming presence of coaching centres and their advertisements in newspapers, which often feature the same successful faces to attract more students.
Shri Dhankhar lamented that every penny of those advertisements come from those young boys and girls who are in pursuit of securing a future for themselves.
Advocating for breaking free from the silos of civil service jobs, Shri Dhankar encourages youth to look beyond the conventional career paths and explore more lucrative and impactful careers.
“..Why should we be in that silo? We know the opportunities are limited. We have to look away and find there are enormous vistas of opportunities, far more lucrative, that enable you to contribute massively. And this can happen in disability technologies, it can happen in space, it can happen in the ocean blue economy”, added Shri Dhankhar.
Emphasising the critical role of intellectual property (IP) law and management in driving innovation and economic growth, particularly underscoring the need to protect both modern creative endeavours and our ancient knowledge, Shri Dhankhar indicated that IP has become a cornerstone of international trade in globalised era and noted that for a nation like India, with its vast population, strong IP protection is essential for attracting foreign investment and enabling technology transfer.
