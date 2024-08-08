VP Jagdeep Dhankhar condoles the passing of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister, West Bengal

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, has expressed condolences on the passing of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister, West Bengal.

In a post on “X” he said:

“Grieved to learn about the sad demise of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister, West Bengal.

Many a time as Governor, West Bengal, I had the benefit of his wise statesmanship counsel.

My heartfelt condolences to all the family members and relatives.

I pray Almighty bestow eternal peace on the departed noble soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this huge loss”.