VP Jagdeep Dhankhar condoles the passing of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister, West Bengal

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, has expressed condolences on the passing of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister, West Bengal.
In a post on “X” he said:
“Grieved to learn about the sad demise of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister, West Bengal.
Many a time as Governor, West Bengal, I had the benefit of his wise statesmanship counsel.
My heartfelt condolences to all the family members and relatives.
I pray Almighty bestow eternal peace on the departed noble soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this huge loss”.