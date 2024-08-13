VP Jagdeep Dhankhar cautions nation against pernicious designs to destabilise Bharat and impede nation’s progress

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the citizens to be alert with regard to “sinister forces with pernicious designs whose only motto is to destabilise Bharat and impede our progress.”
Recognising the symbolic significance of the tricolour, he urged citizens to draw inspiration from it to unite against adversarial forces and appealed to all fellow citizens to keep the interest of the nation paramount in all situations.
Illuminating the profound significance of the Indian tricolour, the Vice-President stressed that the tricolour is more than just a flag- it is a symbol of our sovereignty and collective identity.
Shri Dhankhar lauded the nation’s efforts to honour the heroes of India’s freedom struggle during the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. “We remember every personality, who contributed to our freedom struggle, and every corner of the country has recognized and honoured them, including prominent figures like Birsa Munda Ji, who made significant sacrifices at a young age for the nation,” he said.
Highlighting India’s transformative journey on the global stage and its unwavering commitment to peace and progress, Shri Dhankhar noted that foreign institutions now view India as a shining example, demonstrating the nation’s rapid economic growth and global influence. He emphasized that India is no longer just a country with potential and possibilities but a nation on the rise as never before. “Our rise is unstoppable, and our rise will make us a developed nation by 2047,” he said.
Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Tourism & Culture; Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs; Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports; Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.