Voter turnout of 57.31 % recorded in Phase-2 of J&K Assembly Elections

In continuation of ECI’s two press notes no. 139 & 140 dated 25.09.2024, Voter turnout of 57.31 % has been recorded in phase-2 for 26 ACs in the ongoing J&K Assembly Elections 2024. The gender wise voter turnout figures for phase 2 are given below:

Phase Male Turnout Female turnout Third gender turnout Overall turnout Phase 2 (26 ACs) 58.35% 56.22% 30.19% 57.31%

2. Voting turnout trends at the polling stations on the poll day was facilitated by the Commission through its Voter turnout App, every two hours starting 9:30 am onwards. CEO J&K has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has completed in the presence of the candidates/their authorised agents. The Assembly Constituency and gender wise voter turnout data for Phase 2 of J&K Assembly Elections is given at Table 1. Further, a copy of Form 17C is also provided to the candidates through their polling agents.

The voter turnout given in Table 1 is at the polling stations and final votes polled will be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots. Postal Ballots include Postal Ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and Voters on Election Duty. Daily account of such Postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, are given to all candidates.

Table 1: AC wise and Gender wise Voter turnout at polling stations for Phase 2 of J&K Assembly Elections

Sl. No. AC No. AC Name Total Electors Count Voter Turnout in Percentage Male Female TG Total 1 17 KANGAN(ST) 78904 72.58% 71.76% Nil 72.18% 2 18 GANDERBAL 129114 61.50% 52.80% Nil 57.12% 3 19 HAZRATBAL 113014 37.08% 27.71% Nil 32.39% 4 20 KHANYAR 91294 30.93% 21.30% 0.00% 26.09% 5 21 HABBAKADAL 95752 22.96% 16.70% 55.56% 19.81% 6 22 LAL CHOWK 107553 39.12% 29.22% 100.00% 34.15% 7 23 CHANNAPORA 85806 34.00% 25.10% 100.00% 29.53% 8 24 ZADIBAL 113034 36.08% 25.47% 40.00% 30.78% 9 25 EIDGAH 62080 41.09% 32.76% 0.00% 36.95% 10 26 CENTRAL SHALTENG 108141 35.96% 27.67% 0.00% 31.84% 11 27 BUDGAM 125605 57.42% 47.01% 0.00% 52.27% 12 28 BEERWAH 98371 69.01% 64.80% 50.00% 66.95% 13 29 KHANSAHIB 94319 71.96% 72.21% 25.00% 72.08% 14 30 CHRAR-i- SHARIEF 104734 71.19% 69.31% 66.67% 70.27% 15 31 CHADOORA 88835 60.99% 53.39% 0.00% 57.19% 16 56 GULABGARH(ST) 95388 72.95% 74.31% 50.00% 73.60% 17 57 REASI 85311 70.14% 74.20% 100.00% 72.06% 18 58 SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI 56506 80.78% 80.08% Nil 80.45% 19 83 KALAKOTE – SUNDERBANI 97826 63.95% 74.21% 0.00% 68.82% 20 84 NOWSHERA 86608 68.61% 77.80% 0.00% 73.05% 21 85 RAJOURI(ST) 89189 66.59% 74.85% 0.00% 70.57% 22 86 BUDHAL(ST) 95641 65.62% 75.00% 0.00% 70.04% 23 87 THANNAMANDI(ST) 122744 70.36% 75.58% Nil 72.88% 24 88 SURANKOTE(ST) 113572 71.78% 78.29% Nil 74.94% 25 89 POONCH HAVELI 129122 72.54% 76.68% Nil 74.56% 26 90 MENDHAR(ST) 109636 69.18% 78.16% Nil 73.56%

*NIL means there are no registered third gender electors