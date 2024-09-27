Voter turnout of 57.31 % recorded in Phase-2 of J&K Assembly Elections

In continuation of ECI’s two press notes no. 139 & 140 dated 25.09.2024, Voter turnout of 57.31 % has been recorded in phase-2 for 26 ACs in the ongoing J&K Assembly Elections 2024. The gender wise voter turnout figures for phase 2 are given below:
|Phase
|Male Turnout
|Female turnout
|Third gender turnout
|Overall turnout
|Phase 2
(26 ACs)
|58.35%
|56.22%
|30.19%
|57.31%
2. Voting turnout trends at the polling stations on the poll day was facilitated by the Commission through its Voter turnout App, every two hours starting 9:30 am onwards. CEO J&K has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has completed in the presence of the candidates/their authorised agents. The Assembly Constituency and gender wise voter turnout data for Phase 2 of J&K Assembly Elections is given at Table 1. Further, a copy of Form 17C is also provided to the candidates through their polling agents.
- The voter turnout given in Table 1 is at the polling stations and final votes polled will be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots. Postal Ballots include Postal Ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and Voters on Election Duty. Daily account of such Postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, are given to all candidates.
Table 1: AC wise and Gender wise Voter turnout at polling stations for Phase 2 of J&K Assembly Elections
|Sl.
No.
|AC
No.
|
AC Name
|Total
Electors Count
|Voter Turnout in Percentage
|Male
|Female
|TG
|Total
|1
|17
|KANGAN(ST)
|78904
|72.58%
|71.76%
|Nil
|72.18%
|2
|18
|GANDERBAL
|129114
|61.50%
|52.80%
|Nil
|57.12%
|3
|19
|HAZRATBAL
|113014
|37.08%
|27.71%
|Nil
|32.39%
|4
|20
|KHANYAR
|91294
|30.93%
|21.30%
|0.00%
|26.09%
|5
|21
|HABBAKADAL
|95752
|22.96%
|16.70%
|55.56%
|19.81%
|6
|22
|LAL CHOWK
|107553
|39.12%
|29.22%
|100.00%
|34.15%
|7
|23
|CHANNAPORA
|85806
|34.00%
|25.10%
|100.00%
|29.53%
|8
|24
|ZADIBAL
|113034
|36.08%
|25.47%
|40.00%
|30.78%
|9
|25
|EIDGAH
|62080
|41.09%
|32.76%
|0.00%
|36.95%
|10
|26
|CENTRAL SHALTENG
|108141
|35.96%
|27.67%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|11
|27
|BUDGAM
|125605
|57.42%
|47.01%
|0.00%
|52.27%
|12
|28
|BEERWAH
|98371
|69.01%
|64.80%
|50.00%
|66.95%
|13
|29
|KHANSAHIB
|94319
|71.96%
|72.21%
|25.00%
|72.08%
|14
|30
|CHRAR-i- SHARIEF
|104734
|71.19%
|69.31%
|66.67%
|70.27%
|15
|31
|CHADOORA
|88835
|60.99%
|53.39%
|0.00%
|57.19%
|16
|56
|GULABGARH(ST)
|95388
|72.95%
|74.31%
|50.00%
|73.60%
|17
|57
|REASI
|85311
|70.14%
|74.20%
|100.00%
|72.06%
|18
|58
|SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI
|56506
|80.78%
|80.08%
|Nil
|80.45%
|19
|83
|KALAKOTE – SUNDERBANI
|97826
|63.95%
|74.21%
|0.00%
|68.82%
|20
|84
|NOWSHERA
|86608
|68.61%
|77.80%
|0.00%
|73.05%
|21
|85
|RAJOURI(ST)
|89189
|66.59%
|74.85%
|0.00%
|70.57%
|22
|86
|BUDHAL(ST)
|95641
|65.62%
|75.00%
|0.00%
|70.04%
|23
|87
|THANNAMANDI(ST)
|122744
|70.36%
|75.58%
|Nil
|72.88%
|24
|88
|SURANKOTE(ST)
|113572
|71.78%
|78.29%
|Nil
|74.94%
|25
|89
|POONCH HAVELI
|129122
|72.54%
|76.68%
|Nil
|74.56%
|26
|90
|MENDHAR(ST)
|109636
|69.18%
|78.16%
|Nil
|73.56%
*NIL means there are no registered third gender electors