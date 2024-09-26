Voter Turnout – 57.03% as of 11:45 PM for Phase-2 of J&K Assembly elections

Polling in the Phase-2 of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K recorded an approximate voter turnout of 57.03% as of 11:45 pm. The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as the remaining polling parties keep returning and updated figures will be available AC and district wise live at Voter Turnout App.

The district wise approximate voter turnout at 11:45 pm is as below:

District-Wise Approximate Voter Turnout in Phase – 2 (11:45 PM)

Sl. No. District No. ACs Approximate Voter Turnout % 1 Budgam 5 62.98 2 Ganderbal 2 62.51 3 Poonch 3 73.80 4 Rajouri 5 70.95 5 Reasi 3 74.70 6 Srinagar 8 29.81 Above 6 Districts 26 57.03

Data displayed here is as per the information being filled in the systems by the field officer. This is an approximate trend, as data from some polling stations (PS) takes time and this trend does not include Postal Ballot. Final actual account of votes recorded for each PS is shared in Form 17 C with Polling agents at close of polls.