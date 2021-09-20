Volvo Trucks India launches next generation trucks

New Delhi: Volvo Trucks India, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) has launched 6 heavy-duty trucks under the FM and FMX range in India. Building on Volvo Trucks track-record of delivering industry leading solutions, these address the increasing demands for more productive and safer trucks in India.

“We are proud to launch these new generation trucks designed to deliver higher operational efficiency to our customers. We continue to bring world-class innovation to India and these trucks will further reinforce our role as our customers’ most preferred business partner.” said Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer · VE Commercial Vehicles Limited.

“Our trucks serve in some of the most demanding and time-critical applications and these new range of trucks are built to push the limits of productivity with a strong focus on improving the driver environment and safety. Backed by world class service, we now have wider range of transport solutions to cater to the unique requirements of various applications in India”, said B Dinakar, Senior Vice President of Volvo Trucks India.

Now available for sale across India, these new trucks continue the strong Volvo Trucks tradition of Driving Success and are manufactured at Volvo Trucks, Hoskote factory.

The new range

Volvo FM & FMX range of trucks combine high productivity and efficiency, unmatched safety, excellent driver comfort and enhanced connectivity features.

FMX 460 8×4 20.3 cu.m solution is designed to deliver a superior combination of agility and durability for the mining segment.

FMX 460 8×4 33cu.m solution designed for coal transportation.

FMX 500 8×4 off-road dump truck is a completely new solution for tough mining application requirements. With increased front axle loads of 20 tonnes and a 38-tonne bogie, it is built for the most demanding assignments allowing for 15% payload increase.

FM 420 8×4 23cu.m solution is designed to suit Road construction and mega infrastructure projects.

FM 500 6×4 puller has been built to set new industry standards in over dimensional / overweight cargo movement

FM 420 4×2 tractor solution for high-speed long haul application (e-Commerce, Just-In-Time Supply Chains) comes with much enhanced driver comfort, improved aerodynamics and better connectivity

New cab, offering more space and improved visibility

With cab volume increased by up to 1000 litre, the new range offers better comfort and more working room. Cabin comfort is further enhanced through better thermal and noise insulation helping drivers to improve productivity. With larger windscreen, lowered door lines and new mirrors, driver’s direct visibility has improved by 10%. Visibility is the key to safety. The high capacity FMX500 also gets an additional passenger corner camera and provision for four more cameras to be installed for enhanced visibility.

All models equipped with a new driver interface

The driver’s console now has a completely new interface for information and communication, aimed at making it easier to overview and manage different functions, creating less stress and distraction. A fully digital 12-inch driver interface shows all the performance and maintenance parameters of the truck like Pre-Trip check and Intuitive traction display. Select variants offer a supplementary 9-inch touch screen display for infotainment, phone connectivity, driver guide, real time driver behaviour mapping, transport information and camera monitoring. The vehicles can also have Android Auto and other third-party apps installed based on customer’s application. Drivers can now connect the phone to the truck using Bluetooth, making connectivity safer and easier.

Enhanced safety systems and improved operational efficiency

Safety has been Volvo Trucks core value since inception and the new safety features reflect our commitment towards increasing safety for all the road users. Visibility enhancement is a major safety booster. Rear view camera on all mining trucks also ensures safety while loading / unloading. All the trucks are equipped with electronic braking system (EBS) as a standard feature. Downhill cruise control feature sets a maximum speed to help prevent unwanted acceleration when travelling downhill with load, thus also increasing brake life. The I-shift lever and software is new and includes additional drive modes. The engine management system has been improved from Version 2.2 to 2.4 with several design upgrades too. The I-Roll function automatically disengages the engine when not required. All these functions along with improved aerodynamics and real time driver coaching helps improve fuel efficiency.

A new range of services setting the standard for Uptime

The service offerings are now comprehensive and digital with the launch of Volvo Connect telematics solution. This enables customers to get all the performance parameters of the truck in one user-friendly platform with the convenience of sitting at their desk. This includes fleet management services like Positioning, performance-boosting services like fuel and environment, to allow real-time tracking of trucks, as well as improve driver skills by individually monitoring their driving behaviour. All these services are well monitored and analysed to get the maximum uptime through 12 Volvo Uptime Centres spread across India. Additionally, Volvo Trucks is setting a new level for Uptime by increasing the engine oil drain interval by up to 20%.