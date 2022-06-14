Volvo Car India sets up solar power panels at Community & Primary Health Centres in Uttar Pradesh & Haryana

Kolkata : Volvo Car India has set up solar power panels at Community and primary health centres at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in UP , in Village Kheri Kalan in Faridabad and Bhorikalan and Bhangrola in Gurugram districts of Haryana. The company has plans to extend this initiative to other Community Health Care centres in 2022. The execution partner for this is industry body ASSOCHAM.

The four Health Centres now have a combined 50 KW of captive solar power. After consuming power for their needs, these health centres can distribute excess power to the grid, thereby not only making a contribution to sustainable energy but also lower their respective energy bills.

“Volvo is committed to sustainability and providing renewable and green energy to these health centres showcases our commitment. We have initially set up solar power plants at three centres and have plans to expand this to other Community Health Centres in these regions. These solar power panels lessens the Centres dependency on conventional energy there by contributing to a lesser carbon foot print and making health services sustainable. This initiative also reduces the cost of conventional energy as these health centres feed the excess of solar power to the grid. ” said Mr Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Cars India

Sustainability is paramount to Volvo Cars globally. The company is committed to being a pure electric car company by 2030 and have the ambition to be a climate neutral company by 2040. The company is also aiming by 2025 to reduce overall CO2 lifecycle emissions per car by 40%.

